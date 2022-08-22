More than 300,000 tenants registered this year

LAHORE: Lahore police enrolled more than 300,000 tenants under Tenant Registration System during the current year.
Cantonment Division Police enrolled 57,195, City Division 31,737, Civil Lines Division 18,190, Iqbal Town Division 27,673, Model Town Division 80,079 and Sadar Division 90,813 tenants under TRS. Lahore Police also enrolled 12,771 private employees under Registration of Private Employees (ROPE) under RRS this year until now. Cantonment Division enrolled 2,189, City Division 2,441, Civil Lines Division 283, Iqbal Town Division 4,439, Model Town Division 846, and Sadar Division 2,583 private employees through Registration of Private Employee (ROPE).
Around 268,000 persons have been cheeked though “Hotel Eye and Travel Eye” and a large number of proclaimed offenders were traced during checking process through the software during this year. According to the details, Cantt Division checked 26,715, City Division 240,735, Civil Lines Division 225,006, Iqbal Town Division 201,312,
PESHAWAR: KP Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Sardar Faisal Amin Gandapur on Sunday visited the...
MANSEHRA: The Tehreek-i-Sooba Hazara on Sunday warned the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government against possible closure of...
MARDAN: Provincial president of Anjuman-e-Huqooq-e-Tahaffuz Kashtkaran Naimat Shah on Sunday condemned Federal...
PESHAWAR: With a majority of the public sector hospitals having suspended cardiac procedures under the government’s...
LAHORE: The Punjab Healthcare Commission has shuttered 173 quacks’ treatment centres during the last two weeks.In...
LAHORE: Pakistan Medical Association held Central Council Meeting on Sunday, which was attended by central councilors...
Comments