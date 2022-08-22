More than 300,000 tenants registered this year

LAHORE: Lahore police enrolled more than 300,000 tenants under Tenant Registration System during the current year.

Cantonment Division Police enrolled 57,195, City Division 31,737, Civil Lines Division 18,190, Iqbal Town Division 27,673, Model Town Division 80,079 and Sadar Division 90,813 tenants under TRS. Lahore Police also enrolled 12,771 private employees under Registration of Private Employees (ROPE) under RRS this year until now. Cantonment Division enrolled 2,189, City Division 2,441, Civil Lines Division 283, Iqbal Town Division 4,439, Model Town Division 846, and Sadar Division 2,583 private employees through Registration of Private Employee (ROPE).

Around 268,000 persons have been cheeked though “Hotel Eye and Travel Eye” and a large number of proclaimed offenders were traced during checking process through the software during this year. According to the details, Cantt Division checked 26,715, City Division 240,735, Civil Lines Division 225,006, Iqbal Town Division 201,312,