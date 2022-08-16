Singer Sahir Ali Bagga performing on stage during a ceremony to mark the diamond jubilee in Islamabad. -Screengrab PTV News

ISLAMABAD: Members from government and opposition benches in the National Assembly protested holding of a cultural show in the federal capital on the eve of the 75th Independence Day, leading to prorogation of the NA session on Monday evening.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Parliamentarian Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali raised the issue on a point of order, saying that the cultural show was held in the presence of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and federal ministers. It was against the Islamic culture and values. He said he along with other MPs was not aware of the activity which was also wastage of money, particularly at a time when floods were playing havoc in the country.

JUIF MP Muhammad Jamaluddin also lodged protest against the cultural show, saying that it was told that the last one month was spent making preparations for the event which might have cost huge money. The event was against the norms of Islamic culture and such an activity where men and women danced together should not be repeated.

Saira Bano of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) also took exception to the event. She said that instead of spending money on such events, the money should have been spent on helping flood-affected people. She said the government should have celebrated the Independence Day in a simple way in view of the deaths and devastation caused by floods. She mentioned an incident in which a father killed her two daughters and then committed suicide due to poverty. As the opposition member wanted to speak more, Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf ordered closing her mike. He said the Pakistani nation was alive. After the GDA member pointed out lack of quorum, the speaker read the president’s order for prorogation of the session.