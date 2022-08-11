Pakistan CWG medallists warmly welcomed

LAHORE: Pakistan athletes who won medals at the recently concluded Commonwealth Games held in Birmingham were given a warm reception on Wednesday at Islamabad Airport upon their return to the country.

Director General Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Colonel (retd) Asif Zaman welcomed the silver medalists Sharif Tahir and Zaman Anwar, bronze medalist Asad Ali and other athletes who reached the country from the UK after competing in the Games.

Pakistan managed to secure 18th position with eight medals, including two golds. Nooh Dastgir Butt won the first gold medal for Pakistan before the star athlete Arshad Nadeem produced an astounding outcome in the javelin throw final to bag the second gold for the country.

National wrestlers remained the major contributor to the country’s medal tally as Inam Butt, Zaman Anwar, and Sharif Tahir bagged a silver each. Wrestlers Inayatullah and Ali Asad managed to bag a bronze apiece, while Shah Hussain Shah claimed bronze in judo.