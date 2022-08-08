German diplomat in Brazil arrested, accused of killing husband

RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazilian police said they arrested a German diplomat Saturday for allegedly killing his Belgian husband at their home in Rio de Janeiro, then attempting to cover up the crime.

Uwe Herbert Hahn, a consul at Germany’s consulate in Rio de Janeiro, told authorities his husband, Belgian national Walter Henri Maximilien Biot, had taken ill on Friday night, collapsing and fatally hitting his head, police said.

However, analysis of the body and the couple’s apartment in the upscale beach neighbourhood of Ipanema found Biot had been severely beaten, they said. "The version of events given by the consul, that the victim suffered a fall, is incompatible with the conclusions of the forensics report," officer Camila Lourenco said in comments posted on social media by Rio de Janeiro’s 14th police precinct.