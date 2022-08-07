 
Sunday August 07, 2022
World

12 Polish pilgrims die in Croatia bus crash

By AFP
August 07, 2022

ZAGREB: 12 Polish pilgrims died on Saturday and 30 others were injured when a bus veered off a highway and crashed into a ditch in northern Croatia, authorities said.

"They were pilgrims heading for Medjugorje," a Catholic sanctuary in neighbouring Bosnia that draws hundreds of thousands of visitors every year, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki tweeted.

