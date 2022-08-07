12 Polish pilgrims die in Croatia bus crash

ZAGREB: 12 Polish pilgrims died on Saturday and 30 others were injured when a bus veered off a highway and crashed into a ditch in northern Croatia, authorities said.
"They were pilgrims heading for Medjugorje," a Catholic sanctuary in neighbouring Bosnia that draws hundreds of thousands of visitors every year, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki tweeted.
LONDON: A London hospital on Saturday withdrew life support for 12-year-old British boy Archie Battersbee after his...
ISTANBUL: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has confirmed that Turkey will start paying for some of its Russian natural...
DHAKA: Thousands of Bangladeshis besieged fuel stations across the country after the government raised prices by as...
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka has asked China to indefinitely delay a visit by a ship reported by Indian media to be a spy...
GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: The death toll from the latest violence in Gaza has risen to 24, including six...
KYIV, Ukraine: The head of Amnesty International’s Ukraine office has resigned, accusing the rights organisation of...
Comments