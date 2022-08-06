US donates 36 vehicles to KP govt for pandemic monitoring

PESHAWAR: The US government, blamed by the PTI for toppling its government in the Centre, has donated to the KP government 36 vehicles through the USAID.
Ousted premier Imran Khan and his party call the shots in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The USAID delivered these 36 free vehicles on Thursday to help the provincial government strengthen the tracking and management of infectious diseases, including Covid-19.
US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome and Minister for Health and Finance Taimur Saleem Khan led the handover ceremony at the KP Governor’s House. “This year marks the 75th anniversary of the US-Pakistan partnership,” remarked Ambassador Blome.
“We are proud of our contributions to improving lives here in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and we are committed to making the world a better place for the Pakistani people. With these vehicles and the training provided by USAID, KP health professionals are better equipped to provide accurate and timely information in remote locations and help health officials make informed decisions to protect the public.”
Taimur Saleem Jhagra thanked Donald Blome for his visit and extended support. He extended his gratitude for USAID support in different health interventions. He said, “The KP Department of Health is grateful to USAID for the timely support of vehicles provided to all District Diseases Surveillance and Response Units in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. These 36 vehicles will be fully utilised for Covid-19 surveillance as well as for vaccination campaign monitoring. We cherish our partnership with USAID for strengthening the health system in the province.”
Across Pakistan, the United States has donated 61 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines to-date, with an additional 16 million paediatric doses announced and expected to arrive soon. Since the start of the pandemic, the US government has provided nearly $70.4 million in direct support and $13.8 million in in-kind support to assist Pakistan in the fight against Covid-19, with another $20 million planned to support further vaccination efforts in Pakistan.
The United States has also provided 200 ventilators for 64 hospitals, which increased respiratory care capacity by 30 percent, and trained 400 healthcare workers on how to operate these ventilators.
At the provincial level, the United States provided disease surveillance and response teams in all 155 districts across Pakistan and supported the reconfiguration of a “HealthAlert” phone application for healthcare workers to report new cases of Covid-19 in rural areas.
NEW DELHI: India has offered to sell 18 Tejas light combat aircraft to Malaysia, the defence ministry said on Friday,...
ISLAMABAD: Leader of the House in Senate and Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar Friday said parliament must be defended...
ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday received phone calls from the UAE President His...
BEIJING: China said on Friday it was ending cooperation with the United States on a litany of key issues, including...
ISLAMABAD: The UAE Ambassador in Pakistan, Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al-Zaabi, has been putting up efforts to enhance...
KABUL: As many as eight people were killed and 18 wounded in a blast that rocked a minority residential area in...
Comments