Climate diplomacy

This refers to the article ‘Adaptation over mitigation’ (August 2, 2022) by Hamza Haroon. The article highlights the significance of the climate change and global warming issue. We need to engage and collaborate with both of our huge industrial neighbours: India and China. Even if we meet our own environmental targets, our climate will continue to be impacted by the activities of our neighbours.

This is a borderless issue and should be dealt with accordingly. Highly industrialized nations contribute the most to global greenhouse gas emissions and have a moral responsibility to take the lead in the fight against global warming. Pakistan should not be afraid to remind our neighbours of their duty.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton, Canada