Comprehensive security plan devised to maintain peace during Muharram

Islamabad : Senior-Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Islamabad Malik Jameel Zafar has said that the Islamabad police has made a comprehensive security plan to maintain high vigilance in the city during Muharram ul Haram.

Following the special directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Capital Police conducted a flag march in Saddar Zone under the supervision of SSP Operations in order to maintain peace and tranquillity in the city during Muharram ul Harram. The flag march was headed by SP Saddar.

SSP Operations said that flag marches are being conducted in various areas to make security more effective and added that strict vigilance would be maintained like in previous years to maintain law and order in the city.

SDPOs, SHOs of Saddar Zone, Islamabad traffic police personnel, Bravo vehicles, police commandos, Rescue 15 police personnel, patrolling police, and the eagle squad participated in the flag march.

The flag march started from the Pakistan Sports Complex and culminated at the same point after passing through various areas of the Saddar zone. Pak Rangers, the Islamabad administration, and the law-enforcing agencies were also part of the flag march

The SSP (Operations) strictly directed all zonal SDPOs and SHOs for strict security arrangements during Muharram ul Harram and it should be ensured to make arrangements for checking of participants of Majalis and processions through using metal detectors. Strict vigilance should be maintained to ensure that security measures are in place by the police as well as peace committees.

He said that it would be ensured that processions pass through the fixed routes and timings of processions to be observed strictly. He also directed effective patrolling and used command vehicles for the purpose.

SP Saddar Kamran Amir said that the main objective of this flag march is to make security effective during Muharram ul Harram in Islamabad and to improve the law and order situation. Islamabad Capital police are always ready to deal with any untoward incident so that no evil elements can succeed in their nefarious purposes. He said that all the police officers should maintain full coordination with the organizers regarding Muharram. He issued instructions to all SHOs and said that strict security measures should be taken. He said that all police officers should intensify patrolling in their respective areas and make snap-checking more efficient.

SSP (Operations) has also asked citizens to cooperate with the Islamabad capital police to ensure effective policing.