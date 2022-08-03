Ballad of the nine-to-fives

These days there is a lot of hue and cry over the imposition of tax reforms, especially the proposed fixed tax rate of Rs3,000 per month as part of traders’ electricity bills. I fail to understand this resistance against even the smallest of tax hikes. A salaried person within the same earning bracket as a trader has to pay much more in taxes. Furthermore, the salaried class is the only class whose complete income is known and declared.

There is a need to rationalize the imposition of tax on the salaried class, keeping in view that many of them do not get any adjustment for the ever-growing inflation against which all other segments of the society have a readily available recourse. A shopkeeper increases the prices with the inflation and the transporter increases the price of the freight but the salaried class does not find any solace.

Basharat Raja

Rawalpindi