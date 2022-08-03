Ballad of the nine-to-fives

These days there is a lot of hue and cry over the imposition of tax reforms, especially the proposed fixed tax rate of Rs3,000 per month as part of traders’ electricity bills. I fail to understand this resistance against even the smallest of tax hikes. A salaried person within the same earning bracket as a trader has to pay much more in taxes. Furthermore, the salaried class is the only class whose complete income is known and declared.
There is a need to rationalize the imposition of tax on the salaried class, keeping in view that many of them do not get any adjustment for the ever-growing inflation against which all other segments of the society have a readily available recourse. A shopkeeper increases the prices with the inflation and the transporter increases the price of the freight but the salaried class does not find any solace.
Basharat Raja
Rawalpindi
As the PTI was able to form a successful government in alliance with the PML-Q and elect Pervaiz Elahi as chief...
According to reports, Pakistan's annual inflation rate has hit a 14-year high, with annual consumer price inflation...
The economic condition of Pakistan is deteriorating day by day and has had adverse effects on politics. The increased...
For all the government's talk of inclusivity and diversity, the Ministry of Finance has recently appointed eight new...
The purpose of journalism is to provide accurate information on current affairs, serving as the first draft of...
The country is going through a political and economic crisis and the ruling coalition is busy pinning the blame on the...
Comments