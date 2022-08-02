RDA directs housing society to comply with dengue SOPs

Rawalpindi:The Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate of the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has directed a housing scheme to ensure no dormant user and 100 per cent compliance of the anti-dengue SOPs.

The director MP&TE said the prevailing weather was suitable for the dengue larvae breeding; therefore, strict compliance of the SOPs was needed to prevent the spread of larvae during the dengue peak season, says a press release.

The role of the private housing societies is very crucial in containing the dengue peak season and to ensure the SOPs of the health department in coordination with line departments. It is the responsibility of every housing society to ensure a dengue-free environment for the inhabitants and to avoid any mishap in dengue peak season.

He said the users from the housing society’s different phases were dormant showing a very poor progress in surveillance of dengue activities and non-compliance of SOPs. Owing to the non-compliance, an outbreak of the dengue epidemic is expected in various housing societies.