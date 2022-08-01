Crying foul

This refers to the letter ‘Impugning the umpire’ (July 29) by Abdul Basit Ranjha. Since Imran Khan’s ouster, he has been criticizing the coalition government and in each speech, blames the institutions for the current issues in Pakistan. However, he fails to realize that he was removed from power through a constitutional process due to his government’s incompetence.

This is not the first time a former prime minister has blamed the institutions and the sitting government for the country’s woes, every political party does this when it loses power. It would be beneficial to Pakistan if each government focuses on its performance while they remain in power and each opposing party works to get the public’s support for the next general election, rather than playing blame games.

Bakhtiyar Phullan

Turbat