Experts discuss health habits that can lower chances of getting head and neck cancers

Head and neck cancer includes epithelial malignancies of the upper aerodigestive tract, including the paranasal sinuses, nasal cavity, oral cavity, pharynx, and larynx; and, as the sixth most common cancer worldwide in both genders, head and neck cancer represents about six per cent of all solid tumors.

These facts came to light in discussions with Prof Tauqir Ul Islam, consultant oral & maxillofacial surgeon and head of the department at Liaquat National Hospital, at a public awareness seminar held recently on the occasion of World Head & Neck Cancer Day.

Head and neck cancer, according to Prof Tauqir Ul Islam, is the third most common cancer in men in developing countries. However in Karachi, the malignancy ranks second in both genders. Despite advancements in diagnostic and therapeutic regime, the overall survival of HNC patients has remained dismal for over four decades. Around 650,000 new head and neck cancers are diagnosed annually, and there are 350,000 deaths yearly worldwide.

The oral and maxillofacial surgeon remains central to multidisciplinary cancer care, with deep knowledge of operative technique and an even deeper understanding of cancer biology.

“Surgery is the primary intervention as it offers more chances of loco-regional control as compared to non-surgical management. Head and neck surgery is used to treat conditions affecting the mouth, head, throat, glands and sinuses, as well as both benign (non-cancerous) and malignant (cancerous) tumors in the head and neck region,” added by Prof Tauqir Ul Islam.

“Your doctor sometimes advises you a test called a biopsy, which usually helps them confirm or rule out cancer. It’s often the only sure way to know whether a lump is cancer. Your doctor removes a small piece of tissue to send to a lab for testing. Your doctor could also test the biopsy tissue for HPV. The result helps your doctor figure out the extent of your cancer and the best treatment options. Don’t be scared when you are advised to go for a tissue biopsy; it’s a friend, not a foe,” he observed.

“You may not notice any symptom at the initial stage, but the most common one is a sore inside your cheek or lip that won’t heal. You might feel a lump or see a patch of red or white in your mouth. Other signs are mouth numbness, pain, bleeding, or weakness, as well as voice changes, ear ringing, and a sore throat that won’t go away. Teeth or dentures might get loose for no clear reason. Tell your doctor if you notice any symptoms, so they can help you figure out the cause,” said by guest speaker Dr Abdul Qayyum, consultant clinical oncologist & medical director at prestigious Bait-Ul-Sukoon cancer hospital, while discussing the early signs of head and neck cancers.

“Booze can raise your odds for the disease, specifically if you drink a lot (more than a drink or two in a day) on a regular basis and if you use tobacco as well, your odds go up more as almost 90 per cent of those who get cancer of the head or neck, including oral cancer, use tobacco-- smoke or smokeless -- or spend time around secondhand smoke. The form doesn’t matter -- it could be cigarettes, cigars, snuff, or chewing tobacco.

“Pipes may be special offenders, particularly in the area where the lips meet the pipe stem. It is horrible to see so many youngsters suffering from the deadly disease, all because of chewing betel nuts and gutka, mainpuri, Naswar and sheesha. Their consumption contributes to about 70 per cent to 75 per cent of head and neck cancer in Karachi.”

Dr Abdul Qayyum said: “Head and neck cancer treatment is a complex multidisciplinary undertaking. Standard treatment involves surgery to take out the cancer and any abnormal tissue that may have spread to other areas, including lymph nodes in your neck or nearby bone. That’s usually followed by radiation therapy, which kills any remaining cancer cells or stops their growth.

“In chemotherapy, drugs in the form of pills or injections travel through your bloodstream to target cancer cells. You might get one or both treatments, depending on the type of cancer and how long you’ve had it. Even if you have surgery you may need one or both of these treatments to help ensure cancer doesn’t return.”

Dr Tahir Hussain, consultant oral and maxillofacial surgeon & assistant professor at Liaquat National Hospital, recommended few basic health habits that can lower your chances of getting head and neck cancers.

According to the expert, a vaccine for HPV may protect against the types that cause oral cancer, but scientists don’t know for sure.

Stay out of the sun. Too much is linked to lip cancer. Cover up with hats and sunscreen of SPF 15 or higher.

Don’t use tobacco, and limit the alcohol you drink.

Brush, floss, and go to the dentist regularly. It makes you less likely to get cancer, and it also helps you catch it early when it’s easier to treat.

Eat a healthy diet with plenty of vegetables and fruits. A lack of vitamin A -- found in oily fish, milk, eggs, spinach, carrots, and beef liver -- could lead to certain head and neck cancers.