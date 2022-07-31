Afraz’s last-minute strike helps Pakistan hold SA 2-2

BIRMINGHAM: Afraz’s last-minute strike enabled Pakistan to hold South Africa to a 2-2 draw in their Group A opener of the men’s hockey event of the Commonwealth Games at the University of Birmingham hockey stadium here on Saturday.

Pakistan were losing 1-2 when the game entered the final minute. With just 40 seconds remaining, the Green-shirts were awarded a penalty corner and Afraz did a great job to find the net on rebound from the goalkeeper.

Earlier, South Africa went ahead through Connor Beauchamp’s 14th minute strike. However, midfielder Rizwan Ali equalised through a penalty corner in the 25th minute. Mathew Guise-Brown then put South Africa ahead by scoring from the spot before Afraz’s super last-gasp effort sealed a draw for the Green-shirts.

Under a rapidly-fluctuating temperature both sides began the game with high pace and South Africa got two back-to-back penalty corners early in the match but failed to strike due to some fine work from the Pakistani defence.

In the 11th minute, Ghazanfar Ali sneaked through the rivals defence but could not finish. In the 13th minute, Pakistan’s goalkeeper cleared a huge dash. Soon afterwards South Africa were awarded a penalty corner and Beauchamp’s heavy push went straight into the top left corner.

At the end of the first quarter South Africa were leading 1-0.

The second half was more fast-paced. In the 21st minute the South African keeper came up with a super save. In the next minute South Africa got a penalty corner but Pakistan’s keeper Abdullah, who had come in place of Akmal, tackled it well. In the 24th minute goalie Akmal Hussain came in again after the yellow card time expired. In the 25th minute Pakistan were awarded a penalty corner and Rizwan’s well-timed drive went through the right of the keeper making it 1-1.

In the final minute of the second quarter Pakistan were lucky not to concede the goal as South African striker’s dash from the area missed the goalpost when keeper Akmal had already been beaten.

The score was levelled 1-1 at the end of the second quarter.

In the first minute of the third quarter SA missed a certain chance when their striker’s drive went over the box. Soon afterwards Umar Bhutta fed Mubashir on the right flank but he failed to manage a drive. In the 40th minute, Pakistan failed to strike on a short corner. In the last minute of the third quarter, Pakistan’s player reverse flick went off the target. It remained 1-1 at the end of the third quarter.

In the 53rd minute Abdul Rana’s drive was superbly cleared by the South African keeper. South Africa were awarded a penalty corner which resulted in Mubashir’s head injury via Akmal’s stick deflection while negotiating Guise-Brown’s forceful drive which also resulted in the penalty stroke. And Guise-Brown finished the job from the spot to send South Africa 2-1 ahead.

Pakistan were then awarded a penalty stroke when Mustapha Cassiem made a superb goal-line save but the review overturned the decision to penalty corner. The penalty corner was superbly saved by Siya Nolutshungu to deny Ghazanfar Ali and South Africa held on to the narrow lead with five minutes remaining.

And Afraz did the job to earn a draw in the last minute.

“Yes, the players did well and were a little bit nervous. We should improve our goal-scoring ability,” Pakistan’s head Siegfried Aikman told a group of reporters here after the match.

“But we are getting better slowly and gradually and I think we played a good game. Finishing can be made better. It takes a long time to change the mindset because in Pakistan goal-scorers are rewarded and nobody talks about the assists. So, everybody wants fame and they go by themselves and this is what we have to change and it takes time,” the Dutch said.

Pakistan will face New Zealand in their second game on Sunday (today).