 
close
Sunday July 31, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Full-court

July 31, 2022

In a democratic country, no one has the right to go against the verdict of the apex court or any of its subsidiary courts. Such actions only damage the credibility of the constitution and cause political chaos.

Meanwhile, in order to enhance their trustworthiness, the apex court should form a full bench on all issues of paramount importance, such as the matter of Article 63A. These steps would help build political stability.

Abdullah Javed

Burewala

Comments