Pakistan hope to start well against South Africa

BIRMINGHAM: Pakistan hockey team will begin its Commonwealth Games medal quest with their Group A opener against South Africa here at the University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash Centre on Saturday (today).

The show will begin at 1pm PST. Since arriving in Birmingham four days ago, Pakistan have conducted three training sessions here so far following a marathon preparatory camp back home in Pakistan where they trained in Abbottabad.

Pakistan’s head coach Siegfried Aikman is optimistic about his team’s chances in the event. “The atmosphere is good and encouraging. It’s helping the team to grow. Pakistan wants to perform in this tournament and we will try to get the best results,” Aikman said. “The team is very well-focused and knows what to do. The boys are really eager to perform,” he added.

The coach hoped that they could deliver. “I hope you will be proud of your national team,” the Dutch said.

Pakistan’s Commonwealth Games record in hockey is not that good as the national team has so far snared a bronze in the 2002 Manchester Commonwealth Games and a silver in the 2006 Melbourne Commonwealth Games. In the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games the country finished seventh when they downed Canada 3-1 in the classification match following a fifth-place finish in group stage after playing four drawn games against India, England, Malaysia and Wales.

Despite all these apprehensions, Pakistan team manager and former Olympian Sameer Hussain was hopeful that his team would deliver in the quadrennial event.

“The players are fully motivated and I am quite confident that they will deliver,” Sameer told ‘The News’ here on Friday.

“The entire squad is fit. The only issue which we are facing is that our two players including striker Rana Waheed and keeper Mohammad Abdullah have not yet trained with us. You know they had failed Covid test and had been isolated. Later they were released from isolation but they will be tested today and it would be a good thing for us if they are allowed to train ahead of tomorrow's match against South Africa,” Sameer said.

Sameer targets semi-finals despite the tough contenders Pakistan have in their pool. “It’s our top aim to make it to the semi-finals. One thing which I tell you is that it’s a fresh-legged unit with most of the boys having made their debuts in the Asia Cup. If you see, the players of the other teams have massive international exposure, but I hope that our boys will put in their best and will pull off desired results,” he said.

Pakistan squad: Mohammad Umar Bhutta (captain), Akmal Hussain, Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan, Mubashir Ali, Ammad Shakeel Butt, Hammad Anjum, Muhammad Abdullah, Rizwan Ali, Moeen Shakeel, Abdul Manan, Junaid Manzoor, Ghazanfar Ali, Ejaz Ahmed, Rana Abdul Waheed, Roman Khan, Afraaz Khan, Abdul Hanan Shahid, Ahmad Nadeem.