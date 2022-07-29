1,500 cops deployed for Muharram security

MARDAN: Police arrested 16 persons including proclaimed offenders in search operations while 1,500 cops have been deployed to provide security in the days of Muharramul Haraam in the district, a senior official said on Thursday.
The cops raided Toru area and made the arrests while also recovering weapons, a police spokesman said.
Meanwhile, chairing a meeting at his office, DPO Irafnullah Khan said that the imambargahs of the Shia community must be secured from all sides and entrance and exit points of the district be monitored with more deployment of cops.
The official also directed the cops to ensure patrols 24/7 and also to secure the routes of Shia community’s processions in Muharram days.
He also appealed to the public to inform police in case they witness any suspicious activities or people during the days.
PESHAWAR: Speakers at a dialogue here on Thursday urged the businessmen to get their businesses documented to receive...
MUZAFFARABAD: Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir has announced that August 5 will be observed as “Independence from...
PESHAWAR: A former gauge reader of Irrigation Department, Hassan Zada, has threatened to commit self-immolation if his...
TAKHTBHAI: Two girls were killed in different incidents in various areas in Takhtbhai tehsil on Thursday.Local elders...
PESHAWAR: Torrential rain that hit the provincial capital along with other parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the...
LAHORE: Although most provincial Governors in Pakistan have largely been ceremonial however, when it comes to their...
Comments