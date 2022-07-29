1,500 cops deployed for Muharram security

MARDAN: Police arrested 16 persons including proclaimed offenders in search operations while 1,500 cops have been deployed to provide security in the days of Muharramul Haraam in the district, a senior official said on Thursday.

The cops raided Toru area and made the arrests while also recovering weapons, a police spokesman said.

Meanwhile, chairing a meeting at his office, DPO Irafnullah Khan said that the imambargahs of the Shia community must be secured from all sides and entrance and exit points of the district be monitored with more deployment of cops.

The official also directed the cops to ensure patrols 24/7 and also to secure the routes of Shia community’s processions in Muharram days.

He also appealed to the public to inform police in case they witness any suspicious activities or people during the days.