Sherry, US envoy discuss climate, other issues

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman said that Pak-US Climate and Environment Group must be made functional before COP 27 so that unfulfilled multilateral pledges can be actualised.

The US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Armin Blome paid a courtesy call on the Federal Minister for Climate Change. Senator Sherry Rehman congratulated Ambassador Donald Armin Blome on assumption of Office and expressed the desire to continue working together for tackling climate change issues. During the meeting, the conversation also covered various areas of collaboration in the fields of technology, science and education. Sherry Rehman expressed her concern over Pakistan’s vulnerability to climate change, and the growing problem of “unprecedented” climate issues like severe heat waves and the ongoing monsoon rains, that have resulted in floods throughout the country.

She said that the floods have resulted in many casualties in both Balochistan and Sindh. “The worst is that the country still needs to brace for another monsoon rain spell in the next month,” she said.

Apprising US Ambassador to Pakistan on the NDCs, the minister discussed taking the climate cooperation forward between the two countries in continuation of the Minister Sherry’s recent Skype call with US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry.