Indifferent

The economic downfall of Pakistan is no secret. The prices of essential commodities are touching the sky, hurting demand. The Pakistani rupee has fallen to an all-time low. Many businesses are facing issues and considering either downsizing or slashing salaries to minimize their losses. If the state of the economy remains the same, the rate of unemployment in Pakistan will further increase. The ongoing economic crisis in Pakistan is getting worse. The inflation rate has been increasing consistently.

The government should take drastic measures to reduce inflation and improve the country’s economy.

Sadia Siddique

Nankana Sahib