Three killed as monsoon rains lash parts of country

ISLAMABAD: Monsoon heavy rains on Thursday lashed parts of the country disrupting the routine urban and rural life and inundating the low-lying areas. Two sisters aged 12 and 14 killed while six members of the same family sustained injuries as the roof of their house collapsed in Heraapur of Gujrat.

In Lahore, roof collapse incident claimed one life in the Harbanspura area. Rainwater inundated the accountability court causing problems for the lawyers and litigants. The weather turned pleasant culminating in the humidity. Many Lesco feeders tripped triggering the loadshedding since last night in the metropolis.

In Lahore the highest rainfall in Tajpura was recorded at 185mm, Lahore Airport 156mm, Gulberg and Mughalpura 63mm, 149mm rainfall recorded at Lakshmi Chowk, 128 Nishtar Town, 105mm in Chowk Nakhda, 148mm Paniwala Pond, 116mm rain in Farrukhabad, 82mm Gulshan Ravi, 105 Sumanabad, 104mm rain record in Johortown, 101mm rain recorded at Upper Mall while 56mm at Samanabad.

Pakistan hockey team training session has been canceled due to heavy rain in Lahore. A car was plunged into a ditch on Murree-Kohala Road killing one person on the spot. In Jhelum ran water swept away embankment in Domeli area. Assistant Commissioner Sohawa said that de-watering machines are actively working in parts of the city.