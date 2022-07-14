Pro-Russian separatists recognised by N Korea

MOSCOW: Pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine said on Wednesday that their self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic and Lugansk People’s Republic had been recognised by North Korea.

It follows that of Russian ally Syria late last month and of Russia itself, which came shortly before Moscow began its operation in Ukraine on February 24, they said. The separatists’ representation in Moscow issued a photo on Telegram showing its envoy Olga Makeyeva receiving what she described as a letter of recognition from North Korea’s ambassador, Sin Hong Chol.

Shortly before, Donetsk separatist leader Denis Pushilin had announced that Pyongyang had recognised the entity. "The international status of the Donetsk People’s Republic continues to grow," he said.

"It’s a new victory for our diplomacy," he added in remarks to AFP. Later, a representative of eastern Ukraine’s other self-proclaimed rebel republic, the Lugansk People’s Republic, also said it had been recognised by North Korea.