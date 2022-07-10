Power denied

Shahi Tump is a town in Turbat city. The people of Shahi Tump have been paying their bills but Wapda still does not provide them with electricity. It surprises me that many of those elites who do not pay their bills have no such issues, while the poor man is denied his rights despite paying his dues. The government must restore the rights of the people of Shahi Tump.

Yasir Fazal

Turbat