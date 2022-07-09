New topics

The past decade has seen a renaissance in Pakistani cinema, with Lollywood now producing blockbusters on par with what Bollywood has to offer. ‘Teefa in Trouble’, ‘Load Wedding’, ‘Punjab Nahi Jaungi’, ‘Actor in Law’, and ‘Na Maloom Afraad’ are just a few examples that showcase the diligence and creativity of our actors, directors and writers.
The canvas is expanding, with production houses branching out into previously untouched subject areas. However, one of the main areas that has yet to be explored is our education system. Bollywood flicks like ‘Taaray Zameen Par’ and ‘Three Idiots’ caused a stir in the Indian education sector, bringing a paradigm shift in policy making and pedagogy. Similar films in Pakistan will not only be able to enthral the viewers but can shift public discourse and policy in a positive direction as well.
M Nadeem Nadir
Kasur
