Don’t take away my perks

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has recommended that the government discontinue the facility of free electricity supply to Wapda employees and grant them equivalent utility allowance. This recommendation does not seem fair. All big employers compensate their employees with free or discounted goods/ services produced/offered by them. The cost incurred by companies for this expense is usually included in operation and maintenance costs. In the case of Wapda, these costs are duly approved by Nepra.
If the PAC really wants to discontinue this facility, it should ask all organizations to stop giving perks to their employees. The PAC should also take the initiative of withdrawing the free electricity facility from the ruling class of the country and save a lot for the national exchequer.
Ibne Razvi
Lahore
Election is a fair process for choosing representative from an area for its socio-political uplift. The polling staff...
A 10 per cent super tax on large industries has invited backlash from the wealthiest. After the tax announcement, the...
The recent surge in coronavirus cases has called for the government to re-impose its mask mandate, especially in...
While the 2022-23 budget has not yet been passed by parliament, the government has slapped a ‘mini budget’,...
Coal is an important source of energy, and it has 40 per cent share in power generation worldwide. It is good to note...
A Gallup survey recently concluded that at least 40 per cent of participants consider the current leaders as...
Comments