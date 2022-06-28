Don’t take away my perks

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has recommended that the government discontinue the facility of free electricity supply to Wapda employees and grant them equivalent utility allowance. This recommendation does not seem fair. All big employers compensate their employees with free or discounted goods/ services produced/offered by them. The cost incurred by companies for this expense is usually included in operation and maintenance costs. In the case of Wapda, these costs are duly approved by Nepra.

If the PAC really wants to discontinue this facility, it should ask all organizations to stop giving perks to their employees. The PAC should also take the initiative of withdrawing the free electricity facility from the ruling class of the country and save a lot for the national exchequer.

Ibne Razvi

Lahore