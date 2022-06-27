Noose around drug barons tightened: CM

LAHORE:Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has said that the government has decided to adopt a concrete strategy to save the youth from the scourge of drugs.

The chief minister during a meeting with Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Shahzain Bugti here on Sunday stressed the need for strengthening inter-provincial coordination for decisive actions against drug dealers.

Shahzain Bugti agreed to increase cooperation between provinces to curb drug dealing and launch a crackdown on drug smugglers. He also praised the public relief measures taken by Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz. The government has decided to adopt a concrete strategy to save the youth from the scourge of drugs, said Hamza Shehbaz.

Efforts against the drug peddlers responsible for making youths drug addicts have been intensified, he added. The chief minister also emphasised that all the provinces must work together to tighten the noose around the drug smugglers.

The Punjab government is taking coordinated actions against drug trafficking. We need to expand the scope of the anti-drug awareness campaign, he stressed.EIGHT buses reach Bahawalpur: Eight additional Speedo buses reached Bahawalpur to provide the latest quality travel facilities to the people of Bahawalpur.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the chief minister said that Bahawalpur Speedo bus service was closed during the tenure of the previous government. He said that around 20,000 people would benefit from quality travel facilities on a daily basis and vowed to fulfil every promise being made with the people of South Punjab.

The Speedo bus service was launched in the first phase with 12 buses and now additional service of eight buses have been started in the second phase, he added.

He said that total 20 buses were providing the latest quality travel facilities to the people of Bahawalpur. The chief minister had announced restoring Speedo bus service in his public rally speech during his last month visit of Bahawalpur.

Goraya: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Deputy Secretary Information Punjab Imran Goraya has said that Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif is fully aware of problems facing people of the province and he is making the all-out effort to resolve these issues on priority. In his statement issued on Sunday, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had drowned the country economically and financially. He said that now under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the coalition government had started reviving the economy.

The PMLN leader said that implementation of public welfare programmes had been started in Punjab, adding that Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz was striving to lessen prices of daily-use items and edibles. He said the CM had also completely abolished official petrol quota of ministers.