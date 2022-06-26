Afghan envoy appeals for post-quake aid

Islamabad : Chargé d'affaires of the Afghan Embassy here Sardar Ahmad Shakib has appealed for international aid as his country is struggling to cope with the thousands of people left injured and homeless by Wednesday's powerful earthquake amid shortage of facilities and medical supplies.

In a message, the envoy said the natural disaster had caused heavy human and financial losses in Paktika, Paktia, Khost, and some other provinces.

"Helping the affected people in the current difficult situations is our human and religious

responsibility. Therefore, I, as representative of the Islamic Emirate in Pakistan, call on Afghans living in Pakistan, Pakistani administration and charity foundations, or other individuals, to help the victims of the earthquake," he said.

Mr Shakib said the people and organisations could first make their donations through the Afghan Red Crescent bank accounts announced by the Islamic Emirate.

He added that if the transfer of donations through those accounts was not possible, then people could send or hand over cash, tents, clothes and food packages to the Afghan embassy in Islamabad and consulate-generals in Peshawar, Karachi and Quetta.

"These four delegates will effectively ensure that all donations reach the relevant agencies within Afghanistan so that they can be transparently distributed among people affected by the recent natural disaster," he said.