Pakistan secure third position in World mas-wrestling

LAHORE: Pakistan team finished third in 4th Mas-Wrestling World Championship being played at Yakutsk-Russia.

On day two, Pakistan players claimed another three medals. Pakistan’s Ali Azhar took silver while Sheraz Ali and Muhammad Alam ended up with bronze medals each.

Pakistan secured third position overall by getting 34 Points with three silver and two bronze medals. Nawab Furqan Khan, President Pakistan Mas-Wrestling Federation received 3rd Position Trophy.

Earlier in the championship, Muhammad Saad took silver medal in 60 kg and Waqas Afzal took silver in 125 kg. Russia remained first and Kyrgyzstan came second in overall results.