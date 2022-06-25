Pakistan secure third position in World mas-wrestling

LAHORE: Pakistan team finished third in 4th Mas-Wrestling World Championship being played at Yakutsk-Russia.
On day two, Pakistan players claimed another three medals. Pakistan’s Ali Azhar took silver while Sheraz Ali and Muhammad Alam ended up with bronze medals each.
Pakistan secured third position overall by getting 34 Points with three silver and two bronze medals. Nawab Furqan Khan, President Pakistan Mas-Wrestling Federation received 3rd Position Trophy.
Earlier in the championship, Muhammad Saad took silver medal in 60 kg and Waqas Afzal took silver in 125 kg. Russia remained first and Kyrgyzstan came second in overall results.
COLOMBO: Wicketkeeper Alex Carey’s unbeaten 45 and an inspired bowling performance helped Australia to a four-wicket...
EUGENE: Sha’Carri Richardson crashed out of the 100m heats at the US athletics World Championship trials on Thursday...
LONDON: Serena Williams has been drawn to face French debutant Harmony Tan in the first round of Wimbledon as the...
SANTA PONSA: Stefanos Tsitsipas moved into the Mallorca Open final after seeing off last four opponent Benjamin Bonzi...
KARACHI: Pakistan Olympic Association’s Environment Commission organised a colorful programme here at the KMC...
NEW YORK: Rory McIlroy fired an eight-under-par 62 to grab a share of the lead after the first round of the PGA...
Comments