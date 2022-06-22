Corruption case: Usman Buzdar, his brothers’ houses raided

LAHORE: A joint team of Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) and police on Tuesday conducted raids to arrest PTI leader and former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar and his brothers over corruption cases. However, Usman Buzdar and his brothers were not found at their houses in Dera Ghazi Khan and Taunsa Sharif.
Meanwhile, Buzdar’s other sibling shared protective bail with the raiding team which they had been granted by the Lahore High Court till June 30 in a case pertaining to allegedly transferring 900 kanals of land illegally in Dera Ghazi Khan.
