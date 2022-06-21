File photo of Gwadar after rain.

QUETTA: Pre-monsoon heavy rainfall has caused flooding in various districts of Balochistan on Monday. Heavy rainfall with gusty winds in Jaffarabad, Naseerabad, Sohbatpur and Jhal Magsi districts of the province uprooted several electricity poles, disrupting the power supply to the area. Floodwater swept away several electric poles in Kohlu, while power supply has been suspended in Mawand and Tambu.

Quetta Electric Supply Company has stated that the rainfall has damaged link roads resulting in disruption of the power supply. The Met Office has forecast more rainfall in the region. District authorities in Balochistan have issued alert for the concerned departments to remain vigilant to meet any emergency situation.

Floodwaters in Sibi district swept away a pick up van on Sunday leaving five people dead. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in an advisory asked all relevant departments to remain alert amid heavy rains forecast in the country.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department predicted a spell of torrential rains with gusty winds and thundershowers would begin in the country from today and will continue till Wednesday.

Due to this system of heavy rains Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Galyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan might witness landslides and there was also a risk of flooding in streams, rivers and low lying areas.

A day earlier, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) issued a weather alert, forecasting that parts of Sindh will receive the first spell of pre-monsoon rains on June 21-22 as a result of the extension of a westerly wave and moist southwest winds, reported Geo News.

Under the wet spell, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Khairpur will witness rain with dust and thunderstorm on the night of June 21-22, while districts of Jamshoro, Dadu, Qambar-Shahdadkot and Shikarpur, Nawabshah, Sanghar, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Badin, Thatta and Umerkot on 22-23 June. Meanwhile, Karachi may also witness isolated dust-storm and light showers on June 22.