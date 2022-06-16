Biden announces $1 billion in new military aid for Ukraine

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden announced a new package of arms and ammunition for Ukraine on Tuesday after reaffirming Washington’s support for Kyiv against Russia’s invasion in a call with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The package of $1 billion worth of arms includes more artillery, coastal anti-ship defense systems and ammunition for artillery and advanced rocket systems that Ukraine is already using, Biden said.

In the phone call, Biden said he "reaffirmed my commitment that the United States will stand by Ukraine as it defends its democracy and support its sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of unprovoked Russian aggression," according to a statement.

Biden also announced $225 million worth of humanitarian assistance for Ukraine. The money will go toward supplying food, drinking water, medical supplies and other critical goods.

"The bravery, resilience, and determination of the Ukrainian people continues to inspire the world," Biden said.Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday recalled the 1968 Soviet invasion of Czechoslovakia as he pressed Europe for further help in responding to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

"We’re with you, be with us," Zelensky told Czech lawmakers in Prague, quoting an appeal made by a Czechoslovak Radio presenter in 1968 as the occupants tried to cut the radio off. "Now when the Ukrainian people are fighting for freedom against Russia’s cruel invasion, we are using these words to address all nations of Europe and the democratic world," he added.

"Ukraine should get everything necessary to achieve a victory." The 1968 invasion of Czechoslovakia by five Soviet-led armies crushed the so-called Prague Spring, a democratic movement during the communist spell of 1948-1989. Czechoslovakia split into the Czech Republic and Slovakia in 1993.

Zelensky said he believed the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24, was only the first step in a Moscow plot to retake its former satellites. "A tyrant who... wants everything will never stop," said Zelensky.

"Czech people are very well aware of what happens when you make compromises with tyrants," he added, also recalling the Nazi occupation of Czechoslovakia in 1938. Zelensky thanked Prague for welcoming more than 300,000 Ukrainian refugees and sending over weapons worth over 3.5 billion koruna ($148 million).

He urged the Czech Republic to help accelerate the next package of sanctions against Russia as it takes the rotating six-month presidency of the European Union in July. Prague said it would prioritise Ukraine during its EU presidency, vowing to promote the country’s bid to join the bloc and to help rebuild it after the war.

"Be active so that all European leaders agree that defending and strengthening Europe is our common goal," Zelensky said. "Russian soldiers know that they are up against European values."