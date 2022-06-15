A city of crime

Karachi has never remained safe from street crimes. But over the last few years, crimes in the city have increased at a surprisingly high rate. No area is safe from trigger-happy robbers. The PPP has been ruling Sindh for more than a decade, and it has not developed a mechanism to put an end to street crimes. People’s lives are not safe anymore. These robbers do not think twice before killing someone.

A few days back, a young man was shot in one of Karachi’s posh areas. He was with his friends. It is the Sindh government’s responsibility to keep the city safe and crime free.

Fiza Batool

Karachi