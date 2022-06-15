Right to protest

On Monday evening, the Sindh police detained more than two dozen people, mainly Baloch, who were peacefully protesting missing students. Several social media videos clearly show how brutally the protesters were handled by the police. It seems that no one can question the barbarity of our feudal elite-turned politicians.
A peaceful protest is the basic constitutional right of every citizen, but the people of Pakistan are being deprived of this constitutional right in a terrible manner. Why don’t our courts take notice when ordinary people are being deprived of their constitutional rights? Why are the country’s elite not being held accountable? Why do our cries for help remain unheard? It is time the people of Pakistan spoke up against this blatant injustice.
Pehlaj Kumar
Karoondi
