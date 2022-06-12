Frustrations of freelancing

All countries are moving forward at a fast pace in this technologically advanced era. Pakistan, however, is stuck in reverse. The return of loadshedding has disrupted the smooth flow of economic activities in the country. Many freelancers work on IT projects from their homes. No power at their homes means that they have to either stop their work or pay unaffordable fares to go to a place with internet facilities.

This is not sustainable. We cannot afford to pay hundreds of rupees for fares only to get our work done. Freelancers have no support from the government, and they are now left to deal with power outages and make arrangements for themselves. Who is going to listen to our complaints?

Nida Jamil

Karachi