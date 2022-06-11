Withdrawal of sales tax on agro-industry proposed

ISLAMABAD: The government in the budget 2022-23 has proposed various measures for the agriculture sector to bring about a green revolution in the country and reduce prices of food commodities.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, in his budget speech to the National Assembly on Friday, said it had been proposed to withdraw Sales Tax on tractors, agriculture equipment, seeds of wheat, corn, canola, sunflower, rice and other crops to facilitate farmers, increase yield and reduce prices of food items. He said agriculture was the backbone of the country’s economy and that was why the government proposed allocating Rs 21 billion for the production of crops and growth of livestock.

In this connection, Miftah said the Ministry for Agriculture and Food Security in collaboration with provinces would chalk out one-year to three-year plans. The measures would include Value Addition, Agro Processing and Smart Agriculture. The prime minister said that for the first time, the agriculture sector was being given tax exemptions. “It will bring about a green revolution in the country, giving exemptions to agriculture machinery, equipment and seeds and will also help reduce prices of essential commodities,” he said, adding that the budget would give a new life to economy and farmers.