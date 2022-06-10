Action initiated against temple sacrilege in Korangi

The Foreign Office has rejected remarks of the spokesperson for the Indian ministry of external affairs regarding the unfortunate incident of temple sacrilege in the Korangi area of Karachi on Wednesday.

An FIR has been registered over the incident. The Shri Mari Maata Mandir was located in a building within the limits of the Korangi police station. Upon receiving the information that some suspects had vandalised the place of worship, police reached the property and inquired into the incident.

“Five to six unidentified suspects entered the Mandir and escaped after vandalising it,” said Korangi SHO Farooq Sanjrani. He added that the suspects would be soon arrested. The Foreign Office on Thursday rejected the Indian official’s remarks on the incident, stating that unlike the violence against the Muslim community in India, which was orchestrated by religious fanatics who enjoyed full patronage of the Indian state machinery, the Pakistani government had taken notice of the Korangi incident and action had been initiated against the perpetrators.

An FIR has already been registered against the assailants and efforts are under way to identify and arrest them, read a statement issued by the Foreign Office. “The Government of India would be well advised to introspect and ensure the protection of the fundamental rights, lives, and places of worship of minorities across India, particularly Muslims who are facing brutal attacks from the proponents of ‘Hindutva’ holding on to the reins of power in the country,” the statement read.

The Foreign Office also stated that unequivocal condemnation by the BJP top leadership and the Indian government, as well as decisive and demonstrable action against the BJP officials responsible for making sacrilegious remarks recently should be the first step towards healing the sufferings of the Muslim community in India and the sentiments of Muslims worldwide.