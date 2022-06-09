One dead as car ploughs into Berlin crowd

BERLIN: One person was killed and at least a dozen others injured when a man drove a car into a crowd, including teenagers, at a busy shopping district in central Berlin on Wednesday, police said. The driver was briefly detained by passers-by before being handed over to police after the car smashed through a shop front, according to police spokesman Thilo Cablitz. It was not clear whether the crash was intentional. The driver, a 29-year-old German-Armenian man, is being questioned, police said.