Keep it clean

Sukkur is one of the largest cities of Sindh. It is unfortunate that the city has now become a dismal picture of mismanagement and poor governance. Heaps of garbage keep lying in every corner of the streets, providing a breeding ground for bugs carrying life-threatening diseases. It is also quite disappointing that residents of the city do not care about cleanliness. They throw away their trash on roads and expect the municipal authorities to clean it up.
Residents are responsible for keeping their cities clean. And while the district management must take steps to keep the city clean, the residents of Sukkur are also responsible for disposing of their garbage sensibly.
Rasool Bux
Sukkur
