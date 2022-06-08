Qasim aims to follow in Babar’s footsteps

LAHORE: Former Pakistan U19 captain Qasim Akram is an admirer of Pakistan captain Babar Azam admirer and wants to follow in his footsteps in international cricket.

“I idolise Babar Azam as a batter and I want to be the next Babar Azam of this world,” Qasim told PCB.

“It was an unforgettable experience for me to have such a great mind around. I have learned from him how to build an innings, play cover drives and improve pull shots,” Qasim added.

“Babar has performed wherever he has played and I regularly follow his batting. I feel fortunate enough to share the dressing room with him," Qasim said. “PCB Pathways Programme is a great initiative as young cricketers will receive a stipend of Rs30,000 per month and also earn 100 percent educational scholarship,” Qasim said.

The 19-year-old scored 203 runs and took 10 wickets in six matches of the ICC U19 World Cup 2022. While representing Central Punjab in the National T20 2021-22, he took 11 wickets. Qasim scored a half-century in the HBL PSL 2022 for Karachi Kings, while in the Pakistan Cup 2021-22, he scored 285 runs and grabbed 10 wickets from 10 outings.