Cycle rally raises awareness about environment, climate issues

LAHORE:Pakistan Kissan Rabita Committee in collaboration with Crofter Foundation, Aman Movement and Tameer Nau Women organisation held a cycle rally here in City to raise awareness on climate and environment issues.

The rally started from Press Club and went around the Shimla Pahari. The cyclists held banners and placards demanding end to the use of fossil fuels such as gas, oil and coal. Around 60 people attended the rally.

Speaking to media during the rally, the General Secretary of Pakistan Kissan Rabita Committee, Farooq Tariq said, “Pakistan is worst hit in terms of climate change. He demanded the government stop producing energy through fossil fuels.

The rest of the world has already switched to cleaner mediums, even our neighbour China has announced halt to coal-based electricity. We need immediate transition plans to switch to green energy solutions; otherwise, climate change issues will have catastrophic impacts on Pakistan.”

Pakistan’s inflation and increasing electricity prices is not only condemnable but also a result of dirty energy policies. Pakistan produces electricity from imported oil and gas and because of that it is very costly, we need immediate transition to greener mediums, he said.

General Secretary Crofter Foundation Saima Zia said that all the civil society organisations need to come forward to raise awareness about climate and environment in Pakistan.

The rally was part of global action that was raised by Asian People’s Movement on Debt and Development. Cycling enthusiasts joined climate campaigners in coordinated cycling events across 11 countries in Asia, calling on governments and corporations to save the planet from climate catastrophe.