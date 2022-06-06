Chamari hits ton as Sri Lanka record consolation win

KARACHI: Chamari Athapaththu led from the front with an all-round display as Sri Lanka recorded a consolation win when they demolished Pakistan by 93 runs in the third and final game of the ODI series which concluded here at the Southend Club Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Chamari smashed a superb 101 to enable Sri Lanka to post 260-7. Chamari then took 2-20 in six overs to help the visitors fold the hosts for 167 in 41.4 overs.

Chamari decided to bat first after winning the toss under hot conditions.

After losing two early wickets for just four on the board, Chamari took charge and played with a sort of aggression which was a treat to watch. She managed strokes with ease against every bowler and smacked Diana Baig for three successive fours.

Chamari completed her sixth ODI century off 82 balls. Her fifty had come off 50 deliveries. She struck 13 fours and one six in her massive 85-ball knock. She added 152 runs for the third wicket record stand with Hershitha Madavi who struck 75 off 128 balls which carried three fours. This is the highest partnership of Sri Lanka women for any wicket in ODI cricket.

After losing the duo, Kavisha Dilhari (28) and Nilakshi de Silva (24*) took Sri Lanka to a decent total.

Kavisha, who had an impressive series as an all-rounder, struck two fours from 44 balls. Nilakshi clobbered two fours in her unbeaten 18-ball knock.

Pacer Fatima Sana (2-51) and left-arm spinner Anam Amin (2-43) were the successful bowlers for Pakistan.

In response, Pakistan were at one stage 48-4 in the 12th over. Omaima Sohail (40) and Aliya Riaz (56) at this stage tried to revive the innings and shared 64 runs for the fifth wicket stand. Sugandika Kumari broke the partnership when she had Omaima, who attempted a reverse sweep but only dragged the ball onto her stumps. Omaima struck four fours from 61 balls.

After her fall, wickets fell sharply and the whole team was folded well behind the target.

Aliya, who was held in the deep by Oshadi off de Silva, struck four fours in her 82-ball effort.

Earlier, Sidra Amin (19) and Muneeba Ali (16) provided a 41-run solid start to Pakistan. Sidra was unlucky to be given lbw off Chamari when she dragged the ball onto her pads.

In the next over, Muneeba was run out by Chamari before Oshadi bowled skipper Bismah Maroof (0) to leave Pakistan reeling at 43-3. Chamari piled up misery on the hosts when she had experienced Nida Dar (5) to break the back of the hosts. Oshadi (2-29) and Chamari (2-20) bowled well.

With the outcome Pakistan sealed the ODI series 2-1 to finish with four ICC Women Championship points. Sri Lanka, with the victory, got two vital points.

Chamari was adjudged the player of the match while Sidra Amin got the player of the series award for her aggregate score of 218.

"Finally I scored some runs," Chamari said after the match. "The win was needed as our India tour is two weeks away. India is a tough side but if we play positive game we can win the series," Chamari said.

Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof praised Sri Lanka. "It was their day. They played extremely well in all departments," she said.