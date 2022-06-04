Out-of-box ideas

This refers to the letter, ‘Fuel consumption’ (June 2) by Abdul Bashir. The writer has suggested encouraging use of bicycles to reduce fuel consumption. The relevant authorities should consider attaching small petrol-run motors to bicycles. In India, this hybrid product called ‘moped’ successfully operated some decades ago. It was quite popular in small cities and towns and for short distances. With India’s rapid economic progress and technological advancement, the demand faded following the development of the country’s indigenous vehicle manufacturing capability. India is now one of the world’s largest manufacturers of vehicles.

Unfortunately, our policymakers do not have the passion for innovation and fervour for out-of-box solutions. They prefer the easy route of imports. Our government’s inaction is a reason for the nation’s current political and economic predicament.

Arif Majeed

Karachi