Education matters

The government is going to announce the budget for FY 2022-23 in a few days. There were some reports that the government is considering slashing the education budget by half. Even though the relevant department has announced that there will be no cuts, it is disappointing that higher authorities floated this idea at some point.Access to quality education is a basic right of every Pakistani, and the state is responsible for ensuring that every person is able to exercise his/her right. A decrease in the education budget results in salary deductions, making it difficult for teachers to make their ends meet. We do realize that our country is facing major economic crises, but this mess should be fixed without depriving the education sector of its funds.

Esham Farooq

Islamabad