Friday June 03, 2022
Expensive visit

June 03, 2022

While Pakistan burns in the fire of political instability and financial bankruptcy, our prime minister decides to make an official visit to Turkey. A loan-reliant country ought to exercise extraordinary austerity. Our leaders should learn from Turkey how to set up a public transportation system. It manufactures and exports high-quality buses. Pakistan, on the other hand, recently imported 140 buses from China.

It is also shameful that our trains are unsafe for women. We recently reported a rape case where a woman was gang-raped inside a train compartment. Pakistan should learn from Turkey how to set up a safe and affordable transportation system.

Naeem Sadiq

Karachi

