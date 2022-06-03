Expensive visit

While Pakistan burns in the fire of political instability and financial bankruptcy, our prime minister decides to make an official visit to Turkey. A loan-reliant country ought to exercise extraordinary austerity. Our leaders should learn from Turkey how to set up a public transportation system. It manufactures and exports high-quality buses. Pakistan, on the other hand, recently imported 140 buses from China.
It is also shameful that our trains are unsafe for women. We recently reported a rape case where a woman was gang-raped inside a train compartment. Pakistan should learn from Turkey how to set up a safe and affordable transportation system.
Naeem Sadiq
Karachi
