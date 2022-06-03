Laptop of Bangladesh consulate’s first secretary stolen in DHA

Thieves stole a laptop, a mobile phone and other valuables the parked car of the first secretary of the Bangladesh Consulate on Khayaban-e-Rahat in DHA, Darakhshan police said on Thursday.
The police registered an FIR on the complaint of Nabeel Ali against unknown thieves. The complainant stated that he is a resident of Korangi and his vehicle bearing registration number BFJ-392 operates on a contract at the Bangladesh Consulate.
He added that on May 27 he was in Defence with Atiqur Rehman, first secretary of the Bangladesh Consulate, parked the vehicle on 32nd Street in Phase VI and went to the Quran Academy to offer prayers. He said that when he came back, the rear window of the car was broken. He checked and found a laptop, a mobile phone and cash missing.
Before the End of TimeThe Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Aamir Habib, Aneel Waghela,...
A court on Thursday extended by two days the physical remand of two suspects in the murder case of a teenage student,...
Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has said former prime minister Imran Khan is about to...
The City Courts, Karachi’s largest judicial complex, appeared to be a battleground on Thursday as lawyers and...
An anti-terrorism court granted on Thursday pre-arrest bail to six Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MPAs in two cases...
The Sindh High Court on Thursday directed the secretary of local government to appear and ensure that comments are...
Comments