Laptop of Bangladesh consulate’s first secretary stolen in DHA

Thieves stole a laptop, a mobile phone and other valuables the parked car of the first secretary of the Bangladesh Consulate on Khayaban-e-Rahat in DHA, Darakhshan police said on Thursday.

The police registered an FIR on the complaint of Nabeel Ali against unknown thieves. The complainant stated that he is a resident of Korangi and his vehicle bearing registration number BFJ-392 operates on a contract at the Bangladesh Consulate.

He added that on May 27 he was in Defence with Atiqur Rehman, first secretary of the Bangladesh Consulate, parked the vehicle on 32nd Street in Phase VI and went to the Quran Academy to offer prayers. He said that when he came back, the rear window of the car was broken. He checked and found a laptop, a mobile phone and cash missing.