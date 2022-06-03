Polio environ samples confirmed positive

LAHORE:The environmental sample taken from Multan Road here was confirmed positive for poliovirus.

According to a Punjab polio programme on Thursday, the environmental samples were taken from five different sites in the City, including three sites at Outfall Road and one site each at Multan Road and Gulshan Ravi in April. The environment sample taken from Multan Road was confirmed positive in a laboratory report released on Thursday. The environmental sample in Lahore has been confirmed positive after 10 months.

The Punjab polio programme head Syeda Ramala Ali urged parents to immunize children against polio. “The parents must immunize their children through injectable and oral vaccine to protect them against poliovirus,” she added.