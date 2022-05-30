Moot speakers call for promotion of interfaith harmony

PESHAWAR: Speakers at a conference here on Sunday stressed the need for promotion of interfaith harmony as all religions give the message of peace and mutual respect.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor was the chief guest of the ‘National Interfaith Harmony Conference,’ while Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology Dr Qibla Ayaz was the guest of honour.

Attended by a good number of followers of different faiths, the conference was also addressed by Ruet-i-Hilal Committee chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad and others. Speaking on the occasion, the federal minister said that Islam is the religion of peace.

“No Muslim can promote hate and become earn a bad name for his religion,” he said, adding: “Islam is a religious love. The teachings of Islam are against forced conversion.” He said that the State of Madina should be a role model for every Muslim.

Mufti Abdul Shakoor said that those involved in crimes against followers of other faiths had nothing to do with Islam.“They are the enemies of humanity,” he added.

He said that the designs of the elements who consider religion as motivational force for promotion of terrorism would be foiled. He said that there was greater need of harmony among different factions and sects within Islam. There should be no difference between Shia, Sunni, Devbandi and Barelvi.