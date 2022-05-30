7 dengue fever cases so far reported from Pindi

Rawalpindi : As many as seven confirmed cases of dengue fever have so far been reported from Rawalpindi district however larvae of ‘aedes aegypti’, the vector that causes dengue fever are being found in abundance in areas in Rawal Town, Potohar Town, and cantonment board areas in the district.

According to the In-charge Dengue Prevention and Control Cell at District Health Department Rawalpindi Dr. Sajjad, no case of dengue fever has been confirmed positive in the district after May 17 this year however he said the larvae of the dengue fever vector were found in abundance from certain areas.

He said the larvae were being detected in abundance from the Kamalabad area in Rawalpindi Cantonment Board, Dhoke Hassu in Rawal Town, and Ward 5 in the Wah Cantonment area. He said the teams of the district health department are busy in an anti-polio drive in the district from May 23 to 29 and after the drive is concluded, the teams would resume working in the field for the prevention and control of dengue fever.

The confirmation of dengue fever patients from the region proves the existence of dengue fever vector in abundance hinting toward a possible outbreak of the infection in the coming weeks. According to many health experts, it is time for individuals to take preventive measures to avoid the spread of dengue fever in the region.

Individuals must give attention to the elimination of all possible breeding sites of mosquitoes in their homes and offices to avoid an outbreak. If we fail in controlling the spread of the infection at the time, the situation may get worse and the population in town would have to face a much more severe outbreak of dengue fever in the next three to four months as the weather conditions in September and October are considered to be the most supportive for dengue fever transmission.

People must be aware of the fact that dengue fever is caused by the bite of an infected female mosquito ‘aedes aegypti’ and its elimination is a must to control the spread of the infection.

Almost all varieties of mosquitoes breed in or near water that is stagnant or slow moving and to check the spread of dengue fever, the habitats of mosquitoes especially those close to human habitation should be eliminated. Individuals should not allow the unnecessary collection of water in and around residences and should take measures to eliminate mosquitoes in houses.

It is important that with no proper vaccine available to combat dengue, the only effective and available method of controlling and eventually eliminating the infection is the elimination of adult mosquitoes and the mosquito breeding sites along with effectively treating patients identified as carriers.

The use of mosquito deterrents in bedrooms is effective to reduce the number of mosquitoes in the room, but it does not prevent mosquito bites altogether and the only thing that the individuals have to care for is to avoid mosquito bites to avoid the spread of dengue fever.

It is important to mention here that ‘aedes aegypti’ breeds and stays on clean water containers like barrels, buckets, drums, tanks, flower vases, water coolers, discarded tires, toilet bowls, and other such places, including the ones where the rainwater collects. To control the spread of the infection, individuals and families should empty all water containers and avoid the collection of water in open anywhere in the house.