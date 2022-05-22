71st anniversary of diplomatic relations: Pashto song launched to cement Pak-China ties

PESHAWAR: The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa sent a friendship message in the form of a song to their Chinese brothers and sisters to mark the 71st anniversary of Pak-China diplomatic relations. The song was prepared in the Pashto language by China Window, a Chinese cultural centre based in Peshawar, in collaboration with the provincial Department of Youth and KP Culture and Tourism Authority.

A colourful ceremony was held at China Window to launch the song.

Legendary Pashto singer Khayal Muhammad inaugurated the song.

A large number of people from different walks of life were present on the occasion.

The song was written by Hashmat Javed, a renowned poet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gohar Jan composed the music while eminent director Ahmad Nawaz acted as the director.

Famous Pakistani singers Sitara Younis and Sajjad Khan have sung it with prominent Chinese singers Shao Feng and Lan Yuliang.

Khayal Mohammad, who has sung more than 50,000 songs mostly in Urdu and Pashto, officially launched the song to mark the 71st Anniversary of Pak-China Friendship.

Talking to media, Khyal Muhammad said the message of love and affection was sent from Peshawar to the people of China in the form of a Pashto song.

He said that Pak-China friendship was deeper than the sea and higher than the Himalayas and it would strengthen in future.

Poet Hashmat Javed Javed said that he had written hundreds of songs but it an honour for him to write the song about Pak-China friendship.

China Window Administrator Amjad Aziz Malik said that since the establishment of China Window, they were trying to send a message of love from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to strengthen the ties of friendship between the two countries.