Humna slips to joint second place in Egypt

KARACHI: Pakistan's Humna Amjad on Saturday slipped to joint second place in the Egyptian Ladies Amateurs Golf Championship in Hurghada.

According to information received here, Humna struggled in windy conditions to card 77 in the second round falling seven strokes behind the leader.

Humna, who is Pakistan's national champion, was tied for the lead with Morocco's Sofia Essakali after firing an impressive 71 in the opening round.

However, things were a bit different for Humna who struggled in the second round before closing it with birdies on the last two holes. She is now four-over par for the championship and is tied for second place with Tunisia's Ghozeiene Saki.

Lahore's Parkha Ijaz, Pakistan's other participant in the championship, was in impressive form as she carded 75 with three birdies to finish joint fourth with Morocco's Sonia Bayyahya. The championship being played at the El Gouna Golf Club will conclude on Sunday.