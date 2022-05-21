Pakistan’s Humna emerges as joint leader in Egyptian Ladies Amateurs

KARACHI: Pakistan champion Humna Amjad made a spectacular start to her title campaign in the Egyptian Ladies Amateur Golf Championship in Hurghada, carding an impressive round of one-under par 71 to emerge as the joint leader on the opening day.
The young Humna was in full flow in the first round of the championship as he gave her best to take the joint top place on the leaderboard with Sofia Essakali of Morocco.
According to Pakistan team manager Amber Javed, the 17-year-old Humna played flawless golf and has emerged as one of the favourites to win the title at the picturesque Gouna Golf Club.
A two-member Pakistan team that also include Lahore’s Parkha Ijaz is taking part in the Egyptian Ladies Championship.
Nine other countries are participating in this international tournament, including Canada, Jordan, Korea, Morocco, Qatar, Russia, Tunisia, UAE and hosts Egypt. This is the first time that Pakistan has been invited to participate to this prestigious event.
Parkha Ijaz, 22, was also in good form during the first round as she carded 76 to take the joint fourth place on the leader-board. The Egyptian Ladies Amateurs Championship is a world amateur golf ranking event.
