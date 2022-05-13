MoU signed for renewable energy projects

PESHAWAR: University of Engineering and Technology (UET) has entered into collaboration with the Green Wend Energy Peshawar, a private company working in the renewable energy sector since 2013.

A memorandum of understanding to this effect was signed to develop joint projects for developing cost-effective and viable renewable energy power products.

The documents were endorsed by Prof Dr Amjad Ullah, dean of Electrical and Computer Engineering UET Peshawar, and Zeeshan Syed Shah of Green Wend Energy Peshawar at an MoU signing ceremony here on Thursday.

The MoU aims on research and technology development, academic collaboration in areas of mutual interests, fostering industry linkages, and organising capacity-building events.

Prof Dr Amjad Ullah appreciated the joint initiative taken by Green Wend and the Department of Electrical Engineering, UET for the benefit of final year students of the Electrical and Mechanical Engineering Departments. He said that as a matter of fact, the founders of the company were also the alumni of UET, Peshawar, which aroused the university management’s interest to prepare the graduating students to develop small products in their final year projects with the help of energy experts.

Zeeshan Syed Shah said the company, since its establishment, had installed more than 50MW projects in KP and employed 20 graduates of UET, who are working in the field.